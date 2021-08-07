Falconswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $238,902.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $238,902.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00848639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00099729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

