Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fastly stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,554,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,176. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $16,123,106.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.