FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. FireEye updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

FireEye stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,472,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Mizuho dropped their price target on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

