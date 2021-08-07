FLETA (FLETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.95 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $13.95 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00847871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040568 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

