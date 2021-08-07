Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

NYSE:FLS traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,962. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

