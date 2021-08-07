FTX Token (FTT) One Day Volume Hits $103.38 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $103.38 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $44.03 or 0.00099534 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.16 or 0.00852625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

