FUD.finance (FUD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $478.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $224,796.26 and approximately $478.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.52 or 0.00021527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00850443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00099483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040438 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

