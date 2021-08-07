Fusible Tops One Day Trading Volume of $155.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $215,435.56 and $155.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00132383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00151772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.58 or 1.00009416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00801269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.