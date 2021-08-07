FuzeX (FXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $278.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $657,258.91 and $278.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00851800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040619 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

