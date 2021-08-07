Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) versus LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Critical Contrast

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and Galaxy Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 9.90 -$2.21 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveVox and Galaxy Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.47%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A 62.68% 1.23% Galaxy Gaming -22.33% N/A -8.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveVox beats Galaxy Gaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. The company markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

