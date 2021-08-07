Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 169,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

