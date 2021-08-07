Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Shares of Global Partners stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 362,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,235. The company has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 20,974 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

