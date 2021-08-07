Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $30,405.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00347614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,267,345 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.