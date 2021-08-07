Hathor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.56 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $120.09 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

