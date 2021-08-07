Head to Head Survey: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) vs. The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

The Cato has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

The Cato pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bath & Body Works pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Cato and Bath & Body Works’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato $575.11 million 0.66 -$47.48 million N/A N/A Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.43 $844.00 million $3.46 17.82

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than The Cato.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of The Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of The Cato shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Cato and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato 0.44% 1.16% 0.50% Bath & Body Works 10.73% -137.83% 14.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Cato and Bath & Body Works, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A Bath & Body Works 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than The Cato.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats The Cato on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants. It operates its stores and e-commerce Websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,330 stores in 33 states. It also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans for customers who agree to make periodic payments. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

