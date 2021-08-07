HEROcoin Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $129,796.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

