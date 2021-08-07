Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Hudson Global stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Insiders acquired 16,688 shares of company stock worth $307,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

