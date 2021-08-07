Hyve Hits One Day Trading Volume of $573,445.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Hyve has a market cap of $5.75 million and $573,445.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00133890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00151339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.29 or 1.00061540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.74 or 0.00800257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

