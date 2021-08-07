Ink Protocol (XNK) Achieves Market Cap of $705,287.01

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $705,287.01 and $269.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00851226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

XNK is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

