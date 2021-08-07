Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 164,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $84.64 and a twelve month high of $140.58.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.