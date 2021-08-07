IoT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $7.71 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $2.23 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00062899 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

