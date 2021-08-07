Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Issues Earnings Results

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 236,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $266.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

