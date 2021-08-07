Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Posts Earnings Results

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,835. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $202.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.