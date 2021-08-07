Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,607,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

