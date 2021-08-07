Kava.io 24-Hour Volume Tops $136.94 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Kava.io has a market cap of $489.57 million and $136.94 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00013597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.00264896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00030964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.25 or 0.02389120 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 140,868,793 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.