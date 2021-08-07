Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.
KOP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 127,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
