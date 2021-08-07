Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

KOP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 127,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

