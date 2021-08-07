Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LSEA stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,932.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.