LBRY Credits Hits Market Cap of $16.64 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $308,734.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00132043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00150504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.08 or 0.99778675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.66 or 0.00800405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

