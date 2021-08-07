LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LNSR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.47. 6,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,806. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

