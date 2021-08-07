LHT Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. LHT has a market capitalization of $191,548.82 and $21.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006194 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007275 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 180.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.