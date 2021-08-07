Liquity (LQTY) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Liquity has a market cap of $55.69 million and $808,143.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.73 or 0.00015223 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00134174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00151449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.76 or 0.99470895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00798398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,274,416 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

