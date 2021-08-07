LTO Network (LTO) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $79.94 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,248,375 coins and its circulating supply is 289,035,856 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official website is www.ltonetwork.com. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

