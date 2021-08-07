MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

