Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

MMS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 317,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

