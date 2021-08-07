McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%.

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 3,882,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $518.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUX. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

