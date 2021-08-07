Mdex Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Mdex has a total market cap of $791.42 million and $77.50 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00150526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.67 or 0.99975024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.00800277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081,759 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.