MenaPay Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $372.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00847871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040568 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

