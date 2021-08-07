Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Meritor updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

MTOR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 382,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

