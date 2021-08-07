Metal Market Capitalization Reaches $141.38 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $141.38 million and $43.11 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00004873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00087521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.16 or 0.00852625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00099534 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars.

