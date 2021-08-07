Metaverse ETP (ETP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $202,709.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $202,709.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.24 or 0.07051685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00138570 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,780,401 coins and its circulating supply is 78,780,303 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.