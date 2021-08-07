Metronome Price Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Metronome has a market cap of $51.39 million and $102,176.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00009666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00149961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,231.72 or 0.99824424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.86 or 0.00798618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,283,709 coins and its circulating supply is 11,997,335 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.