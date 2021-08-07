MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Announces Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

MFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 4,337,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,000. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

