MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 2,234,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
