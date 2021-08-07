MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Cap of $491,950.26

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $491,950.26 and $6.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.31 or 0.07044240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.26 or 0.01298925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00347322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00136130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.15 or 0.00599752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00344467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00297418 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.