MIR COIN Market Capitalization Reaches $5.28 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $1.22 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,237.19 or 1.00003443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.00801301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

