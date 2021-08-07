Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,240.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for $715.48 or 0.01617436 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and $55,240.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,237.19 or 1.00003443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.00801301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 36,951 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

