Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%.

NYSE:MSI traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,741. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.12. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $140.21 and a 52-week high of $231.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.14.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

