Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 877,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,206. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46.
Several research firms have commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
