Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) vs. ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Head to Head Contrast

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 47.62% N/A N/A ACNB 28.23% 11.48% 1.14%

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northeast Bank and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bank and ACNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $150.16 million 1.84 $71.50 million $8.55 3.87 ACNB $105.22 million 2.39 $18.39 million N/A N/A

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of nine branches in Western, Central, and Southern Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 20 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 13 offices in Adams county, 5 offices in York county, 1 office in Cumberland County, and 1 office in Franklin County; 5 community banking offices located in Frederick County and 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

