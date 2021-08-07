Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Reaches $16.97 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $16.97 million and $532,947.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

